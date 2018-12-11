Chilima commends US support for 200 secondary schools in Malawi: ‘Don’t claim dynamic leadership over this’

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has commended US government for supporting Malawi to construct 200 secondary schools across the country, saying the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government should not claim credit for “dynamic leadership” in the project.
Chilima, speaking at his UTM party rally at Khonjeni in Thyolo district on Monday, said the secondary schools will help, among other things, to reduce long distances that learners, especially girls, cover to and from school.
“This is money from US government to Malawi and no one should be claiming credit as if its to do with some ‘wise and dynamic leadersgip’,” Chilima pointed out.
According to Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka, the construction of 200 secondary schools will reduce congestion in the country’s existing school facilities.
Once the construction of the secondary schools is completed, every district will have at least seven secondary schools.
It’s your taxes, it’s US government Nywenywenywe lozani zanu a Scombingo
This fool Chilima makes me laugh…hahaha…Chilima ndi Mbuzi ya mano kunsi. U can claim the credit urself if u want mwana wa Mphaka iwe. Mr. Reporter u havent shown us pictures of the “multitude” that attended the rally plus reaction of the attendance
Iwe nde bakayawo weniweni wa zipalapasilo kakhosi kutalika iyaaa
This guy called Chilima must be jelousy lady like man.Zikuwawani bambo.USA does not donate like this where the leadership is not wise.200 secondary schools constructions where did he here this in world.He must be childish and stupid,not even a wise leader himself,drankard master,frustrated with anger,Atupele to bypass you next year and your name will be no more,fool!
IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH DYNAMIC LEADERSHIP-AMERICA DONATES EVEN TO WAR TORN COUNTRIES IF YOU DIDNT KNOW YOU IDIOTS!!!AND AM SURE THE DONATION WILL NOT BE FULLY MAXIMISED AS WE KNOW THESE THIEVES-DPP FOOLS
Kkkkk Chilima learn,to give credit where it is due
kkkkkkkk hahahahahahahahahaha – Chilima US government is more critical on issues to do with their money. US can not support a country which has governance problems. A typical example is the Millenium Challenge Coorporation, which at some point stopped due to governance issues with Bingu. But under the current government, the project had run smoothly and completed. So, do not say stupid things as if you are talking to children. Never cheat yourself to be the wisest among all Malawians – we are all here and watching things unfolding. Muziyankhula kuti mawanso mudzayankhule – avoid that bunch of frustrated women… Read more »