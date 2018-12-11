Chilima commends US support for 200 secondary schools in Malawi: ‘Don’t claim dynamic leadership over this’

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has commended US government for supporting Malawi to construct 200 secondary schools across the country, saying the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government should not claim credit for “dynamic leadership” in the project.

Chilima: No one should claim credit, its US support

Chilima, speaking at his UTM party rally at Khonjeni in Thyolo district on Monday, said the secondary schools will help, among other things, to reduce long distances that learners, especially girls, cover to and from school.

“This is money from US government to Malawi and no one should be claiming credit as if its to do with some ‘wise and dynamic leadersgip’,” Chilima pointed out.

According to Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka, the construction of 200 secondary schools will reduce congestion in the country’s existing school facilities.

Msaka said the secondary schools will help, among other things, to reduce long distances that learners, especially girls, cover to and from school.

Once the construction of the secondary schools is completed, every district will have at least seven secondary schools.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :