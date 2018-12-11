Chilima commends US support for 200 secondary schools in Malawi: ‘Don’t claim dynamic leadership over this’

December 11, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has commended  US government for supporting Malawi to construct 200 secondary schools across the country, saying the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government should not claim credit for “dynamic leadership” in the project.

  • Chilima: No one should claim credit, its US support

Chilima, speaking at his UTM party rally at Khonjeni in Thyolo district on Monday, said   the secondary schools will help, among other things, to reduce long distances that learners, especially girls, cover to and from school.

    “This is money from US government to Malawi and no one should be claiming credit as if its to do with some ‘wise and dynamic leadersgip’,” Chilima pointed out.

    According to Minister of Education, Science and Technology Bright Msaka,  the construction of 200 secondary schools will reduce congestion in the country’s existing school facilities.

    Msaka said the secondary schools will help, among other things, to reduce long distances that learners, especially girls, cover to and from school.

     Once the construction of the secondary schools is completed, every district will have at least seven secondary schools.

    Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

    Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

    More From the World

    7
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    4 Comment threads
    3 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    7 Comment authors
    mgolosoC.KkavibangwaTizankaShaft Sachapandimadzi Recent comment authors
      Subscribe  
    newest oldest most voted
    Notify of
    Tizanka
    Guest
    Tizanka

    It’s your taxes, it’s US government Nywenywenywe lozani zanu a Scombingo

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    1 hour ago
    Shaft Sachapandimadzi
    Guest
    Shaft Sachapandimadzi

    This fool Chilima makes me laugh…hahaha…Chilima ndi Mbuzi ya mano kunsi. U can claim the credit urself if u want mwana wa Mphaka iwe. Mr. Reporter u havent shown us pictures of the “multitude” that attended the rally plus reaction of the attendance

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    1 hour ago
    kavibangwa
    Guest
    kavibangwa

    Iwe nde bakayawo weniweni wa zipalapasilo kakhosi kutalika iyaaa

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    58 minutes ago
    tman
    Guest
    tman

    This guy called Chilima must be jelousy lady like man.Zikuwawani bambo.USA does not donate like this where the leadership is not wise.200 secondary schools constructions where did he here this in world.He must be childish and stupid,not even a wise leader himself,drankard master,frustrated with anger,Atupele to bypass you next year and your name will be no more,fool!

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    2 hours ago
    C.K
    Guest
    C.K

    IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH DYNAMIC LEADERSHIP-AMERICA DONATES EVEN TO WAR TORN COUNTRIES IF YOU DIDNT KNOW YOU IDIOTS!!!AND AM SURE THE DONATION WILL NOT BE FULLY MAXIMISED AS WE KNOW THESE THIEVES-DPP FOOLS

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    44 minutes ago
    Pedegu
    Guest
    Pedegu

    Kkkkk Chilima learn,to give credit where it is due

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    2 hours ago
    mgoloso
    Guest
    mgoloso

    kkkkkkkk hahahahahahahahahaha – Chilima US government is more critical on issues to do with their money. US can not support a country which has governance problems. A typical example is the Millenium Challenge Coorporation, which at some point stopped due to governance issues with Bingu. But under the current government, the project had run smoothly and completed. So, do not say stupid things as if you are talking to children. Never cheat yourself to be the wisest among all Malawians – we are all here and watching things unfolding. Muziyankhula kuti mawanso mudzayankhule – avoid that bunch of frustrated women… Read more »

    Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
    25 minutes ago

    More From Nyasatimes