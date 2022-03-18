Chilima concedes slow pace in public sector reforms implementation

Vice President Saulos Chilima is conceding that there is a slow pace in the implementation of public sector reforms.

The Chakwera administration embarked on massive public sector reforms in order to improve public service delivery and overhaul government operations for the benefit of poor Malawians.

But Chilima said the true reflection of current public sector reforms for this year’s first quarter, currently underway in district councils and municipalities, will be known after six months.

He was speaking in Ntcheu on Thursday where he admitted the slow place in reforms implementation despite some progress being recorded.

Chilima further said there was hope for improvement in as far as urbanization, commercialization, agriculture and financial sustainability are concerned in councils.

Ntcheu District Council Chairperson Joshua Kwachera said the council is optimistic of achieving its set performance targets.

Chilima has been meeting with council and municipality officials in the country where he is stressing the need of councils in generating its own revenue as well as job creation.

Before meeting the council members in Ntcheu, Chilima visited Chisimbwi Irrigation Scheme, Nanyangu School Classroom Block Project all in Sharpevalle Traditional Authority-T/A Ganya.

