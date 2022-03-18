Malawi Police Service under intense scrutiny over recruitment of officers

Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to express concern over what they say lowering of recruitment standards in the Malawi Police Service.

But the police have swiftly responded, saying all the recruitment processes were met.

This follows the surfacing of images on social media of some recruits who have been undergoing training, who look too short and not meeting its minimum height requirement of 1.6 meters.

Police National Spokesperson James Kadadzera says that the institution followed all procedures in carrying out the recruitment.

Activist Michael Kaiyatsa has asked police to give a proper explanation on the matter.

However, some people have praised the Malawi Police Service for recruiting persons with albinism, the first of its kind in the country.

