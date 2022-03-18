Paramount Kyungu appeals for concerted efforts to restore natural forests

Paramount Chief Kyungu Mwakabanga of Karonga and Chitipa districts has appealed to individuals and corporate entities to support for tree-planting exercises to restore natural forests and mitigate effects of climate change in the two districts.

Kyungu made the appeal after leading dozens of villages in planting trees at Dumila in the area of Group Village Head (GVH) AB Mwakasungula on March 12, 2022.

UDK Consultancy organized the tree-planting exercise in partnership with Karonga Press Club (KPC) and Karonga Debate Club (KDC). The project was in response to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s call for individuals and organizations to take part in a tree planting exercise this year.

UDK Consultancy, a registered non – profiting making firm serving and transforming various communities, provided 500 tree seedlings for this exercise in collaboration with KPC and KDC.

In his speech to the gathered guests and villagers, Paramount Chief Kyungu said he was keen to support the exercise by showing up to take part in planting trees.

“There were millions of trees being planted every year, but not much were surviving due to a lack of care. So, I urge you people to love and take care of trees the way they take care and love themselves,” he said.

Similar tree-planting exercises took place at Kasoba and Lulindo Full Primary Schools where pupils at the function began with a pupil demonstrating to fellow learners the importance of trees to human being and why they need to plant and take care of trees.

Head teacher of Lulindo Full Primary Schoo, Atupele Mweso, thanked UDK Consultancy and the organizers for selecting their school to conduct the activity.

In his remarks, Karonga District Information Officer (DIO), Andrew Mkonda Banda, emphasized the need to plant trees to regain the lost glory that deforestation has done to Karonga and other parts of the country.

Mkonda Banda appealed to traditional leaders to introduce by-laws that would punish anyone found illegally cutting down trees in their respective areas.

He also urged the students to take care and plant trees as he told them that they were the agent of change before motivating them with a career talk through the introduction of journalists to the front among others.

UDK Consultancy Managing Director Undule Mwakasungula said he has always been motivated in planting trees every year, as trees are life and naturally brings peace in any community and that people cannot talk of life without trees and good environment.

Mwakasungula added that one of his strong passion is love for the sustainable environment God created for His children.

He advised and encouraged communities to always plant trees and not cutting tress anyhow for protecting the environment is good for humanity.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!