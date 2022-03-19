Mozambican jailed for burglary and theft in Malawi

A Mozambican national from Moartize area has been convicted and sentenced to 108 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) and another 48 months IHL for burglary and theft, respectively.

The convict, Gift Migueli aged 28, on the night of 10th February this year broke into the house of Catherine Minjolo at Makanani Village in Mwanza and stole various items valued at K252,000.00.

Mwanza Police Station Publicist, Edwin Kaunda, told Nyasa Times that Migueli was arrested a day later and appeared before Mwanza Senior Resident Magistrate Court on 16th February where he pleaded not guilty to the charges of burglary and theft.

When the case went back to court on Friday (18th March, 2022), State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Jane Juma paraded five witnesses to testify against Migueli and Senior Resident Magistrate Andrew Mmanga found him guilty of the charges.

In her submission, the State Prosecutor asked the court to give Migueli a stiffer punishment to deter would be offenders.

In mitigation, Migueli asked for leniency from the court.

“I have a wife and children in Mozambique who depend on me,” pleaded Migueli.

But Senior Resident Magistrate Mmanga said he could not be lenient in a case like that.

“Being a foreigner, you were supposed to portray good character. But you decided to terrorize citizens of this host country,” said Mmanga.

Police have since asked Malawian citizens to report any foreigner whom they suspect their actions within their communities.

