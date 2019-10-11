Chilima congratulates Ethiopian prime minister on Nobel Peace prize win

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima has congratulated the prime minister of Ethiopia Ably Ahmed Ali for winning the prestigious Nobel Peace prize for 2019.

In a brief statement, Chilima says great leadership is about vision and passion for one’s country.

“Making peace for the sake of prosperity for future generations and the viability and progress of the current generation; is the ultimate of great statesmanship,” says Chilima.

Ali says he hoped the prize would inspire other African leaders to work for peace.

Chilima’s congratulatory message was released just before the UN Human Rights expressed concern over the deteriorating political situation in Malawi, saying it is getting out of hand.

Some quarters of the society are calling on President Peter Mutharika, Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera and Chilima to hold urgent peace talks to avert a looming post-election blood bath.



Other figures who were considered in the running for this year’s prize included the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, and Hong Kong pro-democracy activists.

Ninety-nine Nobel peace prizes have been awarded since 1901, to individuals and 24 organisations. While the other Nobel prize laureates are announced in Stockholm, the peace prize is awarded in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

Abiy, 43, a former military officer specialising in cyber intelligence, has forged a reputation as a daring leader prepared to take risks to tackle decades-old problems

