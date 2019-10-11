Parliament adjourns without confirming Mwapasa, Speaker sends out Thyolo MP for inappropriate dressing

Malawi Parliament has adjourned sine die without confirming Duncan Mwapasa as Inspector General of police due to a court order but approved more debt for the government.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator obtained a court injunction restraining parliament from confirming Mwapasa until the issue of Rodney Jose was cleared.

However, before adjournment, the backbenchers authorized the minister of Finance to borrow K6.8 billion from the African Developmenty Bank for Sustainable Fisheries, Aquaculture Development and Watershed Management Project.

Parliament also approved the minister to borrow K10.9 billion from the International Development Association for the Mozambique-Malawi Regional Interconnector Project.

In the morning, Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara sent out of the House Thyolo east MP Masauko White because of inappropriate dressing.

He was wearing a traditional jacket.

Hara said this was against the rules of the National Assembly which states official dress code for members of parliament.

She then sent him to go and dress properly.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :