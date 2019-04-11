Chilima demystifies M’baluku mystery in Mangochi: Hails ex-president Bakili Muluzi

Vice President Saulos Chilima Thursday afternoon became the first leader to hold a political rally at the political volatile M’baluku area in Mangochi.

No political leader has ever addressed a political rally in the area which is known for its political violence in the district.

But Chilima, who is also UTM party presidential candidate in the watershed May 21 2019nelections, defied the odds by addressing a campaign rally at St Augustine 2 primary school ground without any incidents of violence.

Local residents said Chilima is ‘brave’ to address the rally in the dreaded area.

“No sitting President has ever come here to address a political rally. This is a volatile area politically. This man is very brave,” said Anusa Mustafa minutes before Chilima arrived at the venue of the rally.

Some security personnel at a nearby resort also said Chilima is brave to address the rally at Mbaluku.

“He has demystified the mystery. Chilima has the following and he will win these elections. He has a goodwill of the people, ” said the guard.

Chilima told the huge crowd that attended the rally that the May 21 elections are about choosing the bright future for the country.

“On May 21 you should not vote because you are feeling sorry for someone, you should vote for UTM and its leaders for a bright future, ” said Chilima.

He hailed former President Bakili Muluzi for constructing the Bakili Muluzi Bridge which is near Mbaluku.

” Let us give credit where it’s due, former President Bakili Muluzi did his part in developing this area. He built that bridge for the people here because there were problems with that bridge, ” said Chilima of Muluzi who is a moslem like most people at Mbaluku.

He said the political stage is for everyone and not restricted to particular individuals and families.

Among those who attended the rally included UTM Vice President and Chilima’s presidential running mate Dr Michael Usi, UTM Patron Noel Masangwi, UTM Campaign Director Lucius Banda and other leaders from Eastern Region.

