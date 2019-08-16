Chilima disowns ultraviolet gadgets UTM monitors unlawfully used in Malawi elections

As hearing of the historic continues in the Constitutional Court sitting in Lilongwe, the former Vice President, Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima disowned the ultraviolet gadgets that some unscrupulous UTM Party monitors were unlawfully using during the monitoring of the May 21 elections.

Lawyer Frank Mbeta representing first respondent President Peter Mutharika on Friday showed Chilima pictures of some gadgets and asked about use of unusual gadgets by UTM monitors who were arrested by police during the election period.

Chilima disowned the gadgets stating that he only knew about the torches and phones that he gave the party monitors.

When quizzed by Mbeta whether it was right for the police to arrest and question UTM monitors for being found in possession of the unknown gadgets, Chilima told the court that it was right for the police to arrest the monitors and that such an arrest did not amount to an anomaly in the elections.

But Dr Chikosa Silungwe , lawyer for Chilima, asked the Court to remove the question on gadgets, saying the picture circulated is not on court record and Chilima has been ambushed with the pictures.

Silungwe said the use of suspicious gadgets was introduced to justify the arrest of some UTM monitors during the elections.

Mbeta, however, explained that the question had risen from claims by Chilima in his petition that some UTM monitors were arrested during elections without any reason.

The Court ruled that Chilima should answer the questions.

Mbeta also played three audio recordings of President Peter Mutharika’s speech after the election and also of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) CEO Sam Alfandika who told journalists that a polling officer was arrested in Mzimba for giving voters pre-marked ballot. The audio clips were submitted to court by Chilima as an exhibit to the court.

Mutharika’s lawyer however did not ask Chilima questions about the recordings and is expected to do so on Monday when the court will resume.

Hearing of the case will resume on Monday when Charles Mhango, another lawyer for Mutharika, will also interrogate Chilima.

