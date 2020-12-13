Chilima for timely Mponela hospital
Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Friday inspected the construction of Mponela Rural Community Hospital in Dowa, to appreciate progress on the project.
He was accompanied by the Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda and her deputy Chrissie Kalamula Kanyasho.
I hope there will be Radiology/X-ray there. Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense having a hospital along the M1 but referring trauma patients to Dowa DHO or KCH. We need digital x-ray there or CR, at the bare minimum.