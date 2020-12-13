New ‘Nkholokolo’ in MCP as  party youth hold protest marches

Dozens of ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth on Saturday held protest marches against the party’s secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka and other two influential figures whom they accuse of nepotism, cronyism, favouritism and tribalism.

The youths are accusing Mkaka, director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda and State Residences of influencing the recruitment of their relatives and tribesmen into the government, leaving out the youth who helped President Lazarus Chakwera get the presidency.

They also included State House chief of staff Prince Kapondamgaga in their protests.

One of the youngmen said at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe that in the run up to the June 23 court sanctioned presidential election, the party promised them jobs in government once the DPP was out of power.

In a letter of grievances, among others, they are demanding access to National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef) loans and accuses paty vice president Sidik Mia of monopolising in offering jobs to people close to him.

There was no immediate official comment from the party.

But the party is known for declaring those expressing dissenting views as ‘Nkholokolo’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares