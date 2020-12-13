New ‘Nkholokolo’ in MCP as  party youth hold protest marches

December 13, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Dozens of ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth on Saturday held protest marches against the party’s  secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka and other two  influential figures whom they accuse of nepotism, cronyism, favouritism and tribalism.

MCP youth hold protests march against party leadership
The youths are accusing Mkaka, director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda and State Residences of influencing the recruitment of their relatives and tribesmen into the government, leaving out the youth who helped President Lazarus Chakwera get the presidency.

They also included State House chief of staff Prince Kapondamgaga in their protests.

One of the youngmen said at MCP headquarters in Lilongwe that in the run up to the June 23 court sanctioned presidential election, the party promised them jobs in government once the DPP was out of power.

In a letter of grievances, among others, they are demanding access to National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef) loans and accuses paty vice president Sidik Mia of monopolising in offering jobs to people close to him.

There was no immediate official comment from the party.

But the party is known for declaring those expressing dissenting views as ‘Nkholokolo’.

Mbonga Matoga
Mbonga Matoga
2 hours ago

And how many mercenaries or cadets masquerading as MCP youth were there at this demo match, what are their qualifications, what skills do they have and what jobs in particular are they looking for in government?

MCP youths are well disciplined, they know the right channels they can use to deliver their grievances, obviously these faces have been sent by some. Disgruntled dude, please investigate who sponsored these mercenaries and bring him or her to book as soon as possible…

Concerned parentarrest
Concerned parentarrest
2 hours ago

MCP you have failed the nation…

President Chisokonezo
President Chisokonezo
4 hours ago

Tonse is more nepotistic. Ku state kungozaza Ana, zizukulu, azipongozi, alamu etc or ma appointment Central. Central, centra

Peter
Peter
4 hours ago

The change that never was kkk simunati nyekhweeee is real

Zio ine
Zio ine
5 hours ago

You will cry stupid boys. Chakwera will employ even those unborn chakwera is very nepotistic this man fell from the hand of God and he is of this world and for the thieves Kalumbu and kapondanganga these are known thieves and criminals and Nkaka has been collecting bribes from Chonara and all those Indians involved with land matters.

Paulos Mlimi
Paulos Mlimi
6 hours ago

Leave Tonse Government alone. Panopa after 5 months ananena Chakwera ija, we are waiting for new appointments ama family into Cabinet. Paja Chakwera amakonda zimenezi. Ife tiri kuma stand kionerera.

Okay
Okay
7 hours ago

Kwa okonda mademo, mademo omwewo adzawachotse papando. Moto uyake basi, tonse ikazingidwe mafuta adayenga okha

Rose Banda
Rose Banda
8 hours ago

Dyera limeneli ife tinaliona kale. These guys were not fighting for the better Malawi but for the berries. Shaaamee

John Gray Gufa
John Gray Gufa
8 hours ago

Shupiti achinyamata nonse. Mukuona ngati nkhondoyi mungawine. Munadya kale zachipani. Kagweleni uko

Herb
Herb
9 hours ago

50 plus one is th new reality. All those practising tribalism will soon be found opposition

Keen Observer
Keen Observer
4 hours ago
Reply to  Herb

Agreed, politicians never learn

