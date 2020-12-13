Girl commits suicide leaving relatives, the village in shock

A 15-year-old girl has died after committing suicide in Nsanje on the afternoon of Friday, leaving relatives and the village in shock.

Nsanje police Spokesperson Agness Zalakoma said Fatima Mpomba committed suicide at Hassan Village in the District.

Zalakoma said the girl sat for 2020 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination and she was waiting for the results.

“It was on Friday, December 11 2020 when the deceased woke up from her bedroom as usual and performed all what she was supposed to do until in the afternoon when she had a meal” she said.

She said at about 4 O’Clock afternoon the deceased’s mother left the house for the market and left the deceased together with her young sister and brother at home.

“A short time later, the young brother to the deceased noticed that her sister has hanged herself inside her room using a rope. This prompted the young brother to rush for his father who was by then at the office” Zalakoma added.

Upon receipt of the matter, the deceased’s father together with other officers immediately rushed to the house where they found her hanging.

The matter was reported to Nsanje Police and police accompanied by medical officers visited the scene.

Postmortem conducted revealed that death was caused due to strangulation secondary to hanging.

The deceased hailed from Mwasalapa Village in the area of Traditional Authority Tengani in Nsanje District.

