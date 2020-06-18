Chilima hails Chimunthu Banda for dumping DPP to endorse Tonse: Tells others to defect now

Vice President Saulos Chilima, who is also running mate to Lazarus Chakwera in the Tonse alliance has hailed former Speaker of Parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda for dumping the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to endorse the opposition grand alliance.

Making the announcement on Thursday, Banda said him and his Nkhotakota North constuency were endorsing the Chakwera-Chilima presidential ticket because he is confident its leaders has the country’s welfare at heart.

Commenting on the defection during his Nkhatabay whistle stop campaign tours the same Thursday, Chilima said the defection is a clear signal that the DPP ship is sinking.

“I commend Honourable Chimunthu Banda for the decision. We want people who stand for the truth. People who put this country first,” said Chilima.

Chilima then urged those willing to defect from the DPP to do it now and desert the sinking ship.

“Please come. Please come. This is the time to come and join,” he said.

Chilima has been the face of hard work throughout the campaign period, exuding the same energy he displayed when he sought the presidency in 2014.

“What Chilima is a lesson for all of us. Accept whatever task you are given. That time we said he was desperate for the presidency. What about now then? The Vice Presidency? I don’t think so. He just works hard and loves this country,” wrote one on Facebook, an article that has since gone viral.

Leaving Lilongwe on Sunday, Chilima started his northern region tour with Chitipa going as far as Kameme and Chinunkha.

He then took the trail to Karonga going to Songwe and finishing with a grand rally at Baka ground in Karonga after touring over five stops in between.

Chilima then went to Rumphi on Wednesday, Nkhatabay on Thursday and he is scheduled to visit Mzimba on Friday but the DPP has also indicated wants to go to Mzimba as well.

He will be in Blantyre on Saturday where he will wind up the campaign with whistle stops and hold a main tally later.

In all the places, Chilima’s messaging has been consistent, promising new fertiliser prices at K4,495, create jobs, spur economic growth loans and mega farms under the Tonse Alliance leadership.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!