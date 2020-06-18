Court summons 4 MEC Commissioners to explain their appointment 

Four Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners have received summons from the High Court to explain how they were appointed and they are meeting their lawyers on the matter.

This was revealed by MEC chairperson Dr Chifundo Kachale during the Thursday night press briefing in Lilongwe.

“I can confirm that four commissioners are not present here because of the court summons; but I am reliably informed the summons is not stopping them to work but they are meeting their lawyers,” said Kachale, a judge of the High Court.

The four commissioners are: Jean Mathanga, Angelina Kunje, Steve Duwa and Arthur Nathuru.

Kachale, who told reporters he had not seen the court documents, said he was briefed that the commissioners are not being stopped from exercising their duties at MEC but have to provide their response within seven days.

“They are meeting their lawyers for representation,” he said.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) had gone to court seeking clarification on appointment of the four, arguing they are all from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) when each party is only allowed to have two commissioners the same slot as MCP.

In the new commission, President Peter Mutharika retained Jean Mathanga and Angelina Kunje who were in the previous commission that was declared incompetent by the court and parliament for the botched 2019 elections.

In the appointment, President Mutharika also brought back a former MEC commissioner lawyer Arthur Nanthuru.

Included in the new team is Malawi Electoral Support Network chairperson Steven Duwa, who is also Council of Non-Governmental Organisations in Malawi (Congoma) executive director.

Other commissioners nominated by main opposition MCP are Dr Anthony Mukumbwa and Mrs Olivia Mchaju-Liwewe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!