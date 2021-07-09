Chilima hails World Vision for championing mindset change based initiatives

State Vice President Saulos Chilima has commended humanitarian based organization World Vision Malawi for championing the implementation of various projects and programs in the country that aim at influencing people’s mindsets and improve their social-economic lives.

Chilima made the remarks on Thursday in Ntchisi when he toured some of the initiatives which World Vision Malawi is implementing in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Nthondo through its Empowered World View (EWV) mindset change program.

The Vice President said he was impressed with the positive impact which the project has done so far in as far as improving the social-economic status of people in the area of T/A Nthondo both at household and community levels.

Through the EWV mindset change project, World Vision Malawi among others, is working in collaboration with the communities in promoting environmental conservation through the natural trees regeneration program, in which communities are advised to avoid deforestation as well as cultivating in natural forest areas. Under the natural trees regeneration scheme, about 100,000 hectares of land that was bare before, are now covered with fully grown natural trees.

“I’m personally impressed with what World Vision Malawi is doing here in Ntchisi and probably in the other two districts where this project is being implemented because I have seen that it is improving people’s lives both socially and economically in various endeavours,” said Chilima.

According to Chilima, people in the country need to embrace new-ways of doing things, both at individual and community levels in order for this country to develop and be at par with other already developed countries around the globe.

He said it was sad to note that majority of people in the country still view at issues with an old minded perception, a development which has made this country to lag behind both socially and economically comparing with other countries.

“For our country to move forward we need to champion an action-based mindset change approach and do things better than what we are doing now in all crucial sectors of our lives whether in personal business issues, community based environmental conservation schemes and even when doing our farming activities,” he said.

He however urged World Vision and other non governmental organizations in the country to consider implanting such projects in all the districts across the country so that its positive impacts should be a larger scale.

In his remarks World Vision Malawi Director of Operations Charles Chimombo said his organization has been implementing the Empowered EWV mindset change project at pilot phase in Nkhata Bay, Lilongwe and Ntchisi for the past few years and so far it is achieving its intended purpose of improving people’s lives economically through various community based adaptation initiatives.

According to Chimombo, through various community based intervention programs, his organization has so far assisted over 150,000 vulnerable and orphaned children through school support schemes and vocational based initiatives among many others.

“World Vision has been operating in Malawi for almost 40 years now and our key focus is to improve the lives of vulnerable and orphaned children. We are implementing different programs including the EWV initiative so that at the end of the day, life of a vulnerable child out-there should also change for the better,” said Chimombo.

Chimombo explained that, so far under the EWV mindset change program, his organization has been working with over 20,000 families who are being empowered economically through the establishment of crop irrigation schemes and cooperatives.

The Empowered World View (EWV) is a dynamic faith based empowerment approach that encourages both individuals and communities to examine their beliefs, mindsets and behaviours under which people in the communities meet to explore community based challenges and affirm their identify, dignity as well as agency.

