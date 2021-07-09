Impersonating NRB employee sentenced 36 months to jail

A court in Blantyre has sentenced 32 year old man, Kondwani Nkhumbanyiwa, to 36 months imprisonment with hard labour after being found guilty of personating a public servant.

According to police report, Khumbanyiwa has been pretending as an employee at National Registration Bureau (NRB) Offices in Blantyre.

He has been assisting people to have their national identity cards renewed illegally.

“Police received a report that there are people at the NRB offices who are claiming to be the employees of NRB and are duping robbing people of their money. Through the intelligence gathered, police detectives from Blantyre Police pretended to be the people seeking assistance at the NRB Offices and in the process met Khumbanyiwa, who promised to assist them,” reads part of the police report.

The convict was subsequently charged with the offence of personating a public servant and was taken to court.

However, in the court, Khumbanyiwa denied the charge, prompting the State to parade four witnesses and he was found guilty.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Chitandale of Blantyre Police Station pleaded with the court to mete out a stiffer punishment to the offender, highlighting that the behaviour of Khumbanyiwa is creating a bad image of NRB and Malawians at large.

The court agreed with the State and slapped Khumbanyiwa to three years imprisonment with hard labour.

Khumbanyiwa comes from Ntchema Village in Traditional Authority Ntchema in Chiradzulu.

