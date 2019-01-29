Chilima has news for Malawi on Wednesday: Nation waits with baited breath

Vice President Saulos Chilima will address a news conference in Lilongwe Wednesday morning amid baited breaths on what he will say to the nation.

Chilima kept the nation on a standstill on June 6 2018 when he officially announced that he was leaving the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after months of silence following calls by some sections of supporters for him to challenge President Peter Mutharika as DPP torch bearer for the May 2019 elections.

That day, the nation stood on a standstill and everyone listened to what he had to say.

Again, Wednesday, Chilima, who is also UTM Party President, has created hype where everyone would want to know what he will say at the news conference.

Chilima will address reporters at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) from 9.30am, according to a notice released by UTM.

Social media is awash with speculation on what Chilima will say at the presser, just a few days before presenting his nomination papers as a presidential candidate for his UTM party where he is expected to name his running mate.

“This guy makes Malawi listen, he is a genius. Apapa (here) the hype will heighten. Malawi always goes on a standstill when he says he wants to speak,” wrote one Brighton Phiri.

Others were speculating that Chilima will use the presser to unveil his running mate in the May watershed elections.

Chilima’s news conference has not escaped the eye of inquisitive DPP supporters some of whom saw the opportunity to throw in some misinformation.

“Wednesday, 30th January, 2019. The day UTM will officially announce their withdrawal from the Presidential race…Time is 9.00am at BICC…DPP Musiye mwana iweeee!” wrote His Eminence Bob Khalifa, real name Bob Chimkango, a well known DPP sympathizer and Company Secretary for state controlled Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC).

However, Chilima’s aide laughed off the suggestion that his boss is going to throw in the towel, saying people should just be ‘glued to their radio and TV sets and listen properly to what the Vice President will say’.

The news conference will be aired live on Zodiak TV and radio stations and various media outlets including Nyasa Times are expected to cover the event live.

