Police arrest murder suspect: Woman allegedly poisoned family in Chiradzulu

Malawi Police Service In Chiradzulu District on Saturday arrested a 30 year old woman for allegedly poisoning a family. leading to the death of a nine-year-old girl.

Chiradzulu Police Station Detective Inspector Dennis Mutala said in an interview that the woman, Stella Jonasi from Likalawe Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Kadewere in the district gave maize flour to Allan Frank, 54, as part of the payment for working in her garden.

He said she paid him K300 instead of the agreed K500 and squared the balance with the flour.

“When Frank reached home, he gave the flour to Efi Chirambo, 80 who prepared supper. However, in the early hours of Saturday the family started vomiting and opening bowels,” he saif.

Mutala said neighbours suspected the flour to have been contaminated and reported the case to Thumbwe Police Unit.

“Later the family was taken to Thumbwe Health Centre which referred them to Chiradzulu District Hospital,” he said.

However, on Sunday, Eunice Luka died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Her condition was worse than the other six family members. Samples have been collected for full post-mortem in Lilongwe,” said Muyaba..

Meanwhile five people have been discharged and one is still in the hospital.

Police identified the victims as Allan Frank, Efi Chirambo, Eunice Lika (now deceased), Junior Luka, Doreen Luka, Trevor Luka and Alinane Luka .

Jonasi will appear before court soon to answer charges of alleged murder which contravenes section 209 of the penal code.

