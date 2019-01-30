Immigration ‘uniformgate’ shirt costs K60 000, belt K100 000: PAC demands Karim to bring documents to back K53bn claim

The demand by two suppliers that signed uniform supply deals with the Immigration Department in 2012— Africa Commercial Agency and Reliance Trading Company— and now want taxpayers to pay them K53 billion, which is more than five times the agreed contract amount, has taken a new twist as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has demanded the companies director Abdul Karim Batawarara to appear before it on February 1 with documentation.
Batawarara, a controversial businessman, is being accused of charging exorbitant prices as PAC chairperson Alekeni Menyani said claims in the deal such as a single uniform shirt for Immigration Officer is pegged at about K60 000 and in some case a belt quoted at K100 000.
Were these designer Gucci shirts and belts for Immigration, we wonder the astronomical prices,” said Menyani in an interview with Nyasa Times.
He said his committee will demand to see documentation from the supplier to support their claim and they would like to physically check the samples to ascertain if they match the quoted prices.
Menyani said PAC would also check the tax invoices the Batawarara companies received from Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to warrant them to seek a waiver and the bill of landing from the the manufacturer.
He said apart from Karim Batawarara, PAC has ordered top government officials in Immigration, the Attorney General and Secretary to the Treasury as well as directors of the two companies to appear before the committee on February 1 2019 to give evidence on the legitimacy of the payment claim totalling K53.9 billion for the supply and delivery of Immigration uniforms and other accessories to the Immigration Department.
Menyani states that PAC is invoking its powers according to Section 9 of the National Assembly (Powers and Privilege Act) to summon the government officials and directors or secretaries of Africa Commercial Agency and Reliance Trading Company.
Government is now fighting this claim, believing that both contracts—signed for just over K9 billion in March 2012—fell off automatically when five years elapsed without the two companies delivering the goods despite the department placing orders on April 10 2012.
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) also called for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) to investigate the award of the contracts in question as well as for PPDA to, with immediate effect, disbar Africa Commercial Agency and Reliance Trading Company and any firms associated with Batatawala from participating in any public tender in Malawi.
just a belt MK100, 000.each zoona zimenezi. achita kugula ng`ona yonse kuti lambayo mudzapanga nokha konkuno.
PAC. Please if found guilty must serve a jail sentence. this one must not end up like maizegate.
who on earth can deal with reliance trading? bigtime thieves
It’s clear that the immigration department was involved in corruption with this guy. They were given a quotation and they accepted to buy from him at that agreed price. Unfortunately, Immigration department is rotten from the top-down. Yet, poor Malawians are still suffering because of these crooked people.
dpp inali ya BINGU NOT THIS ONE
Both companies are his companies
Join the discussion…His has these companies -Reliance Trading Company ,African Commercial Agency, Pamodzi Trust .Lido Electricals ,L & G and Engineering ,Novatech.
Well done PAC. Squeeze the balls of these corrupt amwenyes. Our government is laterally being captured by amwenyes who came without even two pairs of shoes,to instant millionaires on our tax money. Where is the Anti corruption bureau? How stupit are we Malawians to just let any Jim and Jack as long as he is mmwenye to walk all over us? If we talk of Cashgate, only indigenous Malawians got arrested leaving these amwenyes Scott free. Akatelo ayambe kunyoza mtundu wa a Malawi kuti ndife wosauka yet ndalama alemelerazo sanabwele nazo. Anabwela kudzela Songwe river on a visiting visa. Useless… Read more »
I always say anthuwa anatopangana kuti once we will be in govt fisrt thing to do is stealing nothing else -aba ndalama zamdzia salima -Lilongwe water project anytime from now dzakatundu zawo ayamba kusamutsa
We’re a stupid nation. Why can Govt machinery blacklilst such clients. Stop doing business with them full stop. We are tired of being duped now and then. Let Govt officers involved also punished.
Batawalalala is captured the state and there is nothing this government under DPP can do. He just donated tons of materials to Mutharika for DPP campaign. This Batatawalala mmwenye is the one running Malawi. May 21 come fast we need to get these pumbwas out!
Nyasatimes, why are you changing my opinions and sentences to such nonsense? My first sentence is supposed to read “Batawalala has his hands in Mutharika’s pants and there’s nothing this DPP government can do.” Agalu inu muyeseleso kusintha!
I agree with Cashgate. Indeed we are a stupid Nation.
Some of this money is supposed to be DPP campaign money. Kodi andale a kumalawi mungawamvetse? Too selfish