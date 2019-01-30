Nomale defys DPP, to contest as independent candidate against Minister Mussa

Nomale who faced off the incumbent, Henry Mussa, said this following a stalemate on conflict resolution by the party (which arose during the polls) between him and Mussa.
According to Nomale, he was supposed to be announced winner because he had more votes than Mussa.
However, Mussa was declared winner after the elections (the votes were never counted) by Symon Vuwa Kaunda who was the presiding Officer.
This did not go down well with Nomale who lodged a complaint to the party, to announce him winner, but he said up to date, there is no progress.
In an interview, Nomale said: “It is obvious that the party wants Mussa than me, so I will not force matters. I have moved on with the help of my supporters who have convinced me to stand as an independent candidate”.
Asked if his decision will not affect the partys performance during the elections, he said people should be given freedom to choose the candidate of their choice without being intimidated or imposed.
Furthermore, the Parliamentary h opeful bemoaned DPPs conduct in handling queries related to primaries, saying the trend has the potential to tarnishing its image, as several candidates experienced similar ordeals.
Reacting to the development, DPP Spokesperson, Nicholas Dausi reserved his comment saying he only speaks for the party.
“I dont comment on independent candidates but for DPP only,” he said.
According to the electoral calendar, candidates will submit their nomination forms to the Malawi Electoral Commission from 4 to 8 February 2019.
In the article The Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections published in 2015 by the London School of Economics and Political Science co-authored by Nandin Patel and Michael Wahman, the growing number of independent candidates was attributed to weak party systems and controversial party nominations where popular candidates who lost the primaries would contest as independents.
But Patel and Wahman acknowledged that parties such as DPP found independent candidates to be useful and managed to incorporate 19 after losing the Speaker of Parliament election in 2014.
Tell your supporters to vote UTM president. You will carry the day.
Go, go Nomale. represent your people in the August house beginning this year. You are our man. Tonse tinawona zomwe zinachitika. Voti ndi yomwe yizagamule mulandu. Nomale waku LL basi.