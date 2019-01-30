Teachers Union of Malawi threaten strike in May: ‘Pay our arrears’

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) Secretary General, Charles Kumchenga has warned government to pay teachers their outstanding arrears by May, saying if it does not comply teachers would stage an ‘industrial action.’

In an interview in Mulanje Tuesday, he said they are asking government to settle all the arrears come May this year or they would be forced to protest.

“As we are speaking, we have already informed government that if they fail to pay the arrears to the teachers then teachers are going to call for an industrial action,” Kumchenga said.

TUM Secretary General said currently about 921 teachers’ files are being audited in Salima and that the auditors would soon be sent to district councils to audit primary school teachers’ files.

“We want payment to be made by May so that teachers start receiving their arrears in February and March should be the cut-off point,” Kumchenga added.

On the recent development where government announced that it will promote 14, 000 teachers, he said they received the news with mix feelings considering that the figure is lower compared to the total number of teachers in the country.

“We are a little bit happy because that is one way of motivating the teachers who are doing great work on the ground.

“But we are not fully happy because if you compare the numbers, you will see that it is small. We are about 80, 000 and that includes primary and secondary school teachers and those from teachers training colleges,” Kumchenga added.

He said that on the overall TUM was excited that at least government has started responding to their demands, saying, “The figure is really a small fraction and it is something that needs to be looked into

