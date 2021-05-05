Chilima impressed with Southern Region construction works

“This is how taxpayers’ money should be used”

Flamboyant and industrious Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima is out again on the ground to track progress of projects under the Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP) to ensure that progress on paper is matching what is on the ground.

Operating like a Sheriff, the Chilima visits have of late visibly sent chills down the spine of many officials and contractors whose projects are substandard or the monetary value of their contracts do not match the structures.

This week, the Vice President will visit a number of projects in the southern region that will take him to Phalombe and Mulanje among other places.

Writing on his Facebook page on Tuesday after his visits in Zomba, Chilima said that the first task was to visit the construction of a 100 bed capacity Domasi Community Hospital which he said was crucial in de-congesting Zomba General Hospital.

“However, there have been issues that have delayed the project which started in 2013.

“These challenges include lack of funding as well as land compensation claims from the community amounting to K11 million. We will take it up so that these compensation issues are resolved,” said Chilima adding that:

“We will also look into how to unlock the K2 billion funding that is required to complete the hospital. This is a crucial project that must be completed at all cost. So far, the Contractors are doing a good job in as far as quality is concerned.”

Chilima also inspected Chancellor College where a number of construction works are underway including the construction of School of Economics.

“Just like the Domasi Community Hospital, we haven’t had issues with quality with the K3. 5 billion School of economics project.

“I am also impressed that we have been assured that by October, 2021 the project will have been completed,” he said.

Chilima also visited Kobbe Barracks to inspect the construction of a hospital within the Barracks as well as a 12 kilometres road that is being constructed by the Malawi Defence Force construction unit.

“Overall, on the inspection perspective, today has been a good day. We have been impressed with what we have seen today.

“This is how Taxpayers’ money should be used,” he further said.

By midday, the Vice President ignored lunch and went straight to Zomba City Council chambers where he held two back-to-back meetings with the City and District councils on public sector reforms.

