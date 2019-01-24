Chilima jets back from US

Vice President Saulos Chilima has arrived back in the country from a private visit in the United States of America (USA).

Chilima who is also President of UTM party, landed through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe Thursday evening and was welcomed by his UTM officials and family and friends.

He looked jovial as he greeted and cracked jokes with officials before being led to his convoy for his Area 12 Residence.

Chilima left the country on 14 January for USA private visit where among other things he met Malawians living in the USA and also had an interview with the Voice of America.

He finds political violence getting out of hand with some of his followers beaten up and a woman supporter stripped in broadday light by ruling DPP cadets in Mangochi at the weekend.

