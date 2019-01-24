DPP cadets pull down UTM flags, irate party supporters storm  Thyolo police

January 24, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times

Irate UTM Party supporters in Thyolo stormed tea-growing district’s police station on Thursday after ruling  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets pull down the UTM flags at the boma and the market and replaced them with the ruling party flags.

UTM protests DPP’s ‘act of provocation’

The angry UTM supporters said “enough was enough” and would retaliate if DPP cadets continue with their provoking behavior.

“We came here to tell the police that our patience is now waning out. If this provocation does not stop, we will retaliate. All of us cannot be forced to belong to DPP, then why is the multiparty democracy here,” said one of the UTM supporters monitored during a live interview with a local radio station.

He said it was act of provocation for the DPP cadets to come and start pulling the UTM flags at the boma market and other areas and erecting their own flags instead.

“We wanted the police to assure us that we are safe. We wanted the police to know that if we are quiet, we are not all that stupid. They have done this for a long time,” said another interviewee.

The radio said a senior police officer assured the UTM supporters of their safety and said the law enforcers would talk to the DPP to exercise peaceful coexistence and political tolerance.

Thyolo is the home of president Peter Mutharika as well as senior party officials Ben Phiri, Chimwemwe Chipungu and Charles Mchacha, among others.

