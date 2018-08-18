Chilima kick starts ‘Imbizo’ tours, eats from ‘chiwaya’ chips

Vice President and leader of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) has held a number of whistle stop tours in Dedza and Ntcheu enroute to Mangochi, where he is expected to hold a mass rally on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

The Mangochi rally will be the last in a series of UTM launch rallies that have been held in the country’s geographical regions.

The Vice President had his first whistle stop tour at Bembeke Trading Centre in Dedza, where scores of people led by some chiefs gathered to listen to some of UTM`s mission points ahead of next year’s tripartite elections.

From Bembeke, the Vice President made a stop over at Masasa Trading, on the intersection between M1 Road and Khwekhwerere road, where TA Masasa led scores of other people in welcoming the UTM leader.

After addressing the gathering at Masasa, the Veep addressed another gathering at Mganja along Khwekhwerere road before concluding the tour at Golomoti Trading.

At Golomoti, Chilima stunned the locals, when he stopped at a fried chips stall (Chiwaya) and bought some chips, which he ate in full view of the crowd.

