Chilima launches Micah Challenge Malawi campaign, urges faith leaders to lead struggle for SDGs

December 10, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu – Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has challenged faith leaders in Malawi to lead the struggle for the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Chilima: Faith leaders command a lot of respect among Malawians – Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times
Komutsubara: Focus on the goals you can achieve– Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times
Group photo after the launch of Micah Challenge Malawi Campaign

Speaking when he opened the Micah Challenge Malawi Campaign in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Chilima observed that the leadership of faith leaders is critical since they command more influence and respect in the society.

“I wish to appeal to faith leaders to take advantage of the influence they have and respect they command in the society to champion mindset change, which is critical in the attainment of Malawi’s development aspirations quickly,” he said.

Micah Challenge Malawi Campaign is a national movement of aid and development agencies, churches, schools, groups and individual Christians who support the SDGs.

Chilima said the SDGs provide a unique opportunity for churches to join in, as part of their Christian social responsibility, in cooperation with others, both public authorities and actors within the civil society.

The United Nations Resident Representative, Shikegi Komatsubara, said Malawi is making inroads towards the attainment of some goals.

Komatsubara therefore asked the Malawi Government to remain focused on the goals it is already doing well.

“You don’t have to take everything. Just focus on the goals you feel you can attain,” he said.

Reverend Vasco Kachipapa – one of the faith leaders who attended the event – assured the government of their availability and commitment to champion the goals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The Don
The Don
3 hours ago

The story line is not complete: why is it called Micah challenge, how do they support the SDGs

0
Reply
Kudya katatu patsiku
Kudya katatu patsiku
4 hours ago

Yaaaawn

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
UN urges Malawi to uproot corruption: Chakwera says ‘each of us act now’

United Nations (UN) has urged Malawi to root out corruption if the country is to recover better from Covid-19 and...

Close