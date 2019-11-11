Chilima lawyers apply to court not to allow MEC IT expert make presentation

Lawyers for UTM Party president Saulos Chilima in the landmark elections case have applied to the Constitutional Court not to allow the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) IT director Muhabi Chisi not to make a presentation in the court.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale wants Chisi to make the presentation in response to the simulation by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) hired IT expert Daudi Suleman.

Chilima, through his lawyer Chikosa Silungwe, argues that Chisi had all the opportunity to file a sworn statement to counter-argue against Suleman’s 65-page affidavit but he opted not to do so.

Silungwe also argues that in its September and November rulings, the court permitted only Daudi Suleman to simulate his presentation.

Meanwhile, the MCP has also filed its own petition against allowing Chisi to simulate his response.

