Mchacha ‘obscene’ wealth hot topic in social media

Homeland Security deputy minister Charles Mchacha’s wealth has become a hot topic in social media platforms with others suggesting the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) needs to probe him.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the south is said to have bought four freightliner trucks and five 10-tonne trucks which arrived in the country three weeks ago.

He is also said to have sent 11 drivers to Namibia to bring in more trucks.

Mchacha had only one lorry before the DPP got into power in 2014.

Malawians in various social media platforms say the government was giving Mchacha and other highly connected government and party officials dubious contracts which turn them into overnight billionaires.

“If he were in Tanzania, [President] Magufuli could have summoned him to find out how he has amassed his wealth,” said one Oris Chirwa on Facebook.

Mchacha is said to be bragging about that the social media trending story cannot bring him down, saying President Peter Mutharika loves him.

