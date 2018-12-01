Chilima ‘living dangerously’, UTM uncovers plot to assasinate Malawi veep

New political party UTM has put alerts warning that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has hatched plans to assassinate State Vice President Saulos Chilima because of his ever growing political popularity ahead of the elections next year.

The party wing called Team SKC says it has information that the DPP has hatched what the party calls ‘let’s slow him down or stop strategy’ in direct reference to Malawi’s vice president Chilima.

The statement says the assasination plot has been hatched after previous attempts to block registration of UTM or intimidate its officails have failed.

“Be it via poison, road accident or the bullet. Whether the assassins are from Malawi, the sub-sahara region, east or west, we are watching,”says the alert circulating in social media platforms.

Team SKC says it has names behind this and any incident would be exposed.

“To the intelligence family and the Homeland ministry teams, good luck. But rest assured we are watching including those operatives cladding in our attire. As they say and always remember, not everyone hates your enemy,” says Team SKC.

The statement says some of the operatives for the plot are cladding in UTM attire to infiltrate the party system for easy execution of their evil plan.

The coming of UTM has shaken the political scene and within few months since its establishment, the party has become a serious threat to the ruling party and other established opposition parties.

Chilima attracts huge crowds of thousands during his rallies and some political experts he is the leading presidential candidate because of his campaign promises packed with solutions on how to deal with the country’s prevailing problems.

A few years ago, an attempt was made on the life of Joyce Banda, then Vice President through a road accident whereby a truck slammed into her official vehicle as she was coming from Lilongwe International Airport.

Luckily, acting on intelligence information, Banda had switched vehicles at the airport but the official car that was hit by the truck was significantly damaged.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :