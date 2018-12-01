Kasaila sex scandal: Cabinet drums up support for fellow minister ‘blackmailed’ over x-rated images

Malawi Cabinet ministers have ganged up to drum up support and defend embattled married Industry, Trade and Tourism minister Francis Lazalo Kasaila who is at the centre of a sex scandal to save the government from a barrage of shame , Nyasa Times can exclusively reveal.

This week the social media has been flooded and awash with reports and steamy pictures and videos of Kasaila who is also Nsanje Central Member of Parliament currently enmeshed in a sex scandal with one of his concubines Angela MacJessie.

The woman is largely being suspected to have leaked the nude photos after the minister failed to meet her demands in a blackmail ploy.

In a private Whatsapp group, the DPP ministers engaged in a serious deliberation and discussed on how best to support their fellow minister and beleaguered public servant, a source privy to the conversation confided in Nyasa Times.

Confided the source that ministers say if the scandal is left unmanaged it will cause serious harm to the government especially this time where all roads lead to 2019 tripartite elections.

Nyasa Times has been informed that ministers are calling out the Inspector General of Police summon Kasaila’s sexual conquest, Angela MacJessie to be arrested for blackmail and be silenced.

“The ministers also agreed that they make sure the embarrassing sex scandal must be managed in way that so many other people are implicated to ensure that people’s attention is diverted from the minister. They discussed to find some ‘trusted blue-eyed boys to throw the greased spanners in the works,” said the source who was part of the discussion.

Kasaila has decline to make a public comment on the matter. MacJessie was not available for her comment as she is reportedly in hiding after the minister’s pictures went viral online.

According to reports, MacJessie who was the minister’s make-shift sexual appetiser and lover tried to blackmail the minister who refused to cave in and hence she allegedly decided to leak videos and pictures of them having sex in a hotel including their explicit WhatsApp chats.

It has been alleged by a section of social media that MacJessie is known for blackmailing top shots including several l ministers and executives in the private sector.

The minister in their secret meeting also agreed to defend their fellow bonking minister by rigorously putting out information in the public domain to assert that the alleged lover Photoshopped the leaked tape.

Said the insider: “I am sure how she photo-shopped the steamy screenshots of their chats on WhatsApp.

The best way that could have happened in the circumstances is for the minister to resign as after those pictures were leaked to the public his position as public servant has become unattainable.”

“The idea to smear innocent people in this is nothing but pure witchcraft. The issue here is not about anybody else but the minister. There is no evidence to suggest that other people also slept with the lady.

“The nude photos, videos and the chats are the minister’s and he has to own it up, apologise to the nation and resign as a minister,” added the source.

A South African minister Mulusi Gigaba resigned from his position after his nude photos and videos were also leaked to the public but it is yet to be seen as to what the Malawian minister would do.

