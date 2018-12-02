Wanderers beat Mafco to keep far-fetched dream of title defence

Zicco Mkanda scored a penalty to help second-placed Be Forward Wanderer to 2-1 win against Mafco FC in the TNM Super League on Saturday to keep a far-fetched dream on title defence.

Wanderers are second with 58 points three point behind leader Nyasa Big Bullets lead the 16-team log table with 61 points.

Mkanda netted the vital goal for Nomads at the Chitowe Stadium after Isaac Kaliati had also scored after Mafco, who are on position 15 with 29 points and have already kissed the top-flight league goodbye, opened the score sheet with Dossa goal.

Dossa and Martin Masoatheka ran the game, particularly during the first half, and their ability to control ball possession quickly kept their side moving forward at pace.

The home team who are relegated to Chipiku Central Region Football League were a better side in the first half but lacked composure as they were jittery in the box.

On several ocassion they managed to find clear chances but it was either Nenani Juwayo frustrating them or shooting wide.

However, Wanderers who missed the services of Yamikani Chester and Precious Sambani due to injuries, were a marvel to watch in the second half.

The introduction of veteran midfielder Joseph Kamwendo and striker Peter Wadabwa plus Misheck Botomani changed the tempo of the game as the trio had a good perfomance.

Wanderers had also some chances to finish off the game but they also missed close to four clear chances.

After the game,Mafco players left Chitowe Stadium with bitter faces as this was their last game in the TNM Super League.

The Nomads were coming from a 1-0 victory over Mzuzu University (Mzuni) that helped them move to second position replacing Silver Strikers who are on bye this weekend.

Wanderers have another league fixture on Sunday against Dwangwa United at Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa, Nkhotakota.

Dwangwa are just above relegation on position 13 with 34 points from 28 games and can also not afford a slip-up. Bullets on the other hand, switch their attention from CAF Champions League to the Super League campaign to face Adam Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

