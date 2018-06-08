Chilima Movement storm Lilongwe, hold rallies

Vice President Saulos Chilima’s sponsored movement was on Thursday scattered in chief M’bang’ombe area in Lilongwe with a strong body language that the veep would be on the ballot paper during the 2019 presidential poll.

The strong campaign team included the outspoken firebrand politician Patricia Kaliati and Bon Kalindo.

Kalindo told the people who turned up for the rallies that Chilima would be on the presidential ballot paper.

“We just wanted to ensure that our arsenal is ready so that when he comes asking for their votes, people should not be surprised and confused,” said Kalindo.

This puts to rest rumours that Chilima might strike an electoral alliance with the main opposition Malawi Congress Party.

Kalindo ruled out Chilima movement turning into a political party saying it might be too late for the elections.

On Friday, the movement hits chief Mazengera’s in Lilongwe as it intensifies campaign to have Chilima oust President Peter Mutharika at ballot box.

Chilima on Wednesday publicly attacked Mutharika’s administration of being riddled with corruption as he announced his resignation from the ruling party, leaving the door open for a presidential run.

He was handpicked by President Peter Mutharika to run alongside him in the 2014 elections on the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) ticket.

“We must give this country a new lease of life. We must clean this country. We must drain the swamp.”

Chilima’s shock move comes as calls ere mounted from within the DPP for him to challenge 79-year-old Mutharika, who has ruled the country for four years.

Presidential elections are scheduled for 2019.

