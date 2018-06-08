‘Ntopwa 1′ not wanted man: Police say no arrest for DPP roughneck

Malawi Police has said it will not make an immediate arrest to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) roughneck Isaac Jomo Osman aliaa ‘Ntopwa1’ who harrassed an opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Fadwick Mukhiwa for wearing the party regalia.

The incident was also caught on camera with an amateur video circulating on social media widely.

The victim, 32-year-old Mukhiwa originally from Mandula village in Mulanje was attacked in Limbe Market where he trades his business of selling phone accessories.

Southern Region Police Publicist Ramsy Mshani said in an interview with Nyasa Times that Police cannot make an arrest based on social media evidence.

“We cannot make arrest based on social media,” said Mshani.

MCP publicity secretary Rev Maurice Munthali said “ Malawians have known DPP as a party that enjoys terrorism and social disorder” and that police allows that impunity to go on.

Osman, is known to be the owner of Ntopwa Super Eagles, can be seen in the video removing the party regalia from the victim while telling him not to wear that again “usadzavalenso”.

He then went on to continue assaulting the victim by wrapping the party colours shirt around his head and swinging him around while telling the victim not to wear that again.

Malawi being a democratic country means people have the right to wear whatever they want and associate with any political party without intimidation from anybody .

Rev. Munthali highlighted that “Every citizen in this country must be allowed to exercise their freedom of choice, association and expression as provided for in our Republican Constitution.

“Nobody should stand in the way of such a provision in whatever manner, let alone by way of harassment. I am calling upon all members of MCP not be scared.”

MCP urged the Malawi Police Service to exercise their powers and apprehend the culprit so that the law must take its course.

There has been a number of incidents recently where the ruling DPP cadets have been accused of using violence to intimidate opposition members .

