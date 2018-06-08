Malawi Police arrest man suspected of defiling mentally-challenged girl

Police in Rumphi have arrested Edwin Mtegha, 32, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old mentally- challenged girl.

Rumphi Police Station spokesperson Tupeliwe Kabwilo said the suspect was arrested at Kamwe Trading Centre in the district after the grandmother’s victim reported the matter to community police in the area.

Kabwilo said the grandmother left the teenager alone at home and went to draw water, but did not find her on her return. She started searching for her in the neighbourhood.

Kabwilo said the grandmother met the suspect on her way from searching her granddaughter. She asked the accused if he had seen the girl but he refused.

However, the girl came out of a nearby bush after hearing her grandmother’s voice.

The victim’s grandmother reported the matter to community police who later arrested the suspect and took the girl to Kamwe Health Centre where tests confirmed that she had been defiled.

Police officers, together with the suspect and the victim, visited the scene where the victim confirmed having been defiled.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer defilement charges.

Mtegha comes from Ng’onga Village, Traditional Authority Chisovya in the district.

