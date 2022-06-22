Chilima mum on withdrawal of delegated duties

Vice President Saulos Chilima is mum on the decision by President Dr Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera to withdraw delegated duties from him.

President Chakwera withdrew delegated duties from Chilima after an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) report said he was among over 80 public officers and private sector officials who allegedly received money and some gifts from businessman Zuneth Sattar.

But Chilima’s spokesperson, Pilirani Phiri said the Vice President will speak at an appropriate time on the matter.

Some calls are suggesting that he resigns to pave way for independent investigations on the matter.

Chilima’s party, UTM, says it is shocked and saddened by the turn of recent events where its leader has been implicated in the on-going mass corruption scandal that has forced President Chakwera to relieve him of all delegated duties. A statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Frank Mwenifumbo says the party is however, waiting for justice to prevail on the matter. Mwenifumbo told a media outlet that it is sad that the President has based his decision on an issue that is just hearsay since, Dr Chilima has not been found guilty by any competent court of law. He said as a party that believes in the rule of law, it is handling the issue without emotions considering that it is a legal matter and that justice will still prevail at the end. On its relationship with the rest of the parties in the Tonse Alliance, Mwenifumbo said the party’s National Executive Committee will meet soon to map the way forward. Experts are sharing divided opinions on what Chilima should do with President Chakwera’s decision to withhold delegating duties to him. Legal expert, Professor Garton Kamchedzera said the best for Chilima would be resigning from his position in respect of Section 12 of the constitution for public trust while another renowned legal mind, Professor Edge Kanyongolo argues the president’s decision has no legal significance to the office of the vice president. But political analyst, Ernest Thindwa said it is a question of moral standing of the vice president as currently he will have no duties to discharge.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!