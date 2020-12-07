Chilima not impressed with quality of Malawian roads: Challenges contractors to reduce costs of maintenance
Vice President Saulos Chilima has expressed disappointment with the quality of workmanship on the country’s roads, saying they are a drain to the nation as the government is compelled to carry out maintenance every now and then.
Chilima, in his capacity as the Minister of Economic Planning and Development, is this week touring public project sites to appreciate the state of implementation and progress made against planned implementation.
During the tours, Chilima is expected to hold discussions with implementing entities to understand the challenges being encountered.
And speaking when he visited Msulira-Nkhotakota Road along the Nkhotakota Game Reserve in Nkhotakota, Chilima said contractors need to construct roads that would last long so that the government could save money on routine maintenance works.
“I don’t any sense in constructing a road that will last for a year because the government starts spending on its maintenance. Why can’t you construct thick and durable roads that will take 15 years before we start thinking about maintenance?” he asked.
The seemingly dissatisfied Chilima wanted to appreciate progress of the maintenance works on the 33 kilometre road that spans from Nkhotakota to Kasungu through the Nkhotakota Game Reserve.
He said time had come for the country to critically re-look at its road network to ensure it conforms to the basic standards.
The Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, Patrick Zimpita, said Nkhotakota-Msulira Road maintenance works delayed for a year because the government did not release the funding to Shire Construction Company, which was awarded the contract.
Zimpita disclosed that out of the K4.3 billion, the Treasury only released K800 million, making it difficult for the contract to start work.
“But the government has now committed to releasing the remaining funding so that work should start in earnest,” he said.
The quality of road depends on the class of tarmac you want.
Very true boss. However, since you are there, intimidating people through public stunts wont help matters. Check quality issues before project handover. Poor Standards=No payment. Tatopa nazo ife izi.
Correct – and on point!
I second you Sir.
Seen somewhere along M1 local leople kukwilila ma potholes with dothi carried on their heads and maduka a njerwa saying contract iyi abwana ndi omwe atipatsa. za boma la dzana. SAD.
TSANGONO ROAD 5KM DONE FOR 7 YEARS
BWANA SKC TILI NANU.
I hope ma QUALIFIED ENGINEERS AJA ATULUKILA POYERA.
Than a qualified engineer kukhala minister of local government.
Lets do it. VISION YABWINO NA IYIYI
Always this blame games, government complains about quality and delays in construction and contractors are arguing with delay of payments! In between there is a lot of corruption going on and the consultants are also not helpful and often involved!
Quintessence is, nobody signs responsible for it and in the end we the taxpayers and road users are always have to pay the extra cost!
PVHO and Works had all the equipment and all the expertise to do maintenance works on our roads. I thought would encourage that. The Chilima and group are using the same contractors to steal tax payers money in a smart way. There are many ways of stealing tax payers money.
Thanks you sir. The town roads to redo. Pls put pressure on mota who have constructed sub standard roads in town.
Foseki
Why do you still keep Mota Mota company to continue stealing our tax money and doing stitty roads.
We all know that this company gives kick back to top government officials
That’s very true