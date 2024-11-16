Chilima plane crash inquiry interviews 55 witnesses’ so far: Commission concerned with low public response

The Commission of Inquiry into the tragic June 10, 2024, military plane crash that claimed the life of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight other high-ranking officials has made significant progress, interviewing 55 witnesses so far. However, despite extensive media coverage and national interest, the Commission has expressed concern over the low level of public engagement, with only one person voluntarily coming forward to provide information.

Justice Jabber Alide, the chairperson of the inquiry, issued an update on the investigation, revealing that the Commission had completed its Phase 2 work in the Eastern Region, which involved on-site visits to the Malawi Air Force base in Zomba, Zomba District Council, and other relevant locations. The Commission also completed Phase 1 in the Northern Region, conducting interviews with key witnesses and gathering information pertinent to the investigation.

Witness Testimonies and Site Visits

The 55 witnesses interviewed thus far have been instrumental in providing insights into the events leading up to the crash. These testimonies are considered crucial to piecing together a comprehensive picture of what went wrong and whether any negligence or procedural errors contributed to the disaster.

“We have made good progress in interviewing witnesses and conducting site visits, especially in Zomba and the northern regions, which are key to understanding the context of the crash,” Justice Alide said in the update. “The testimonies we’ve gathered have been valuable, but we still need more information, especially from the public, to complete the picture.”

The inquiry’s investigations have focused on critical locations, including the Zomba Air Force Base, where the plane was reportedly stationed before the fateful flight, and other sites in the vicinity. Despite this progress, the inquiry is struggling to garner the broader public participation that was anticipated following such a high-profile tragedy.

Low Public Participation

Despite the widespread media coverage and the public outcry that followed the crash, the inquiry has only received limited cooperation from the public. Justice Alide noted that, given the high national interest in the incident and the calls for accountability, the Commission had expected a much stronger response from citizens willing to share information.

“Given the level of national discussion surrounding this tragic event, we expected more people to come forward with relevant information. However, up to this point, we have had very few voluntary contributions from the public,” Justice Alide said. “Only one person has come forward to assist with the inquiry.”

The low level of engagement from the public is troubling for the Commission, as it indicates that vital information may be missing from the investigation. The Commission is now encouraging Malawians with relevant knowledge or information to come forward and share what they know, in the hopes of uncovering further details that could shed light on the circumstances of the crash.

Phase 3 and Future Plans

The Commission is set to move forward with Phase 3 of its inquiry, which will be held in Blantyre from November 15 to 16, 2024. This phase will involve continued site visits and further interviews with witnesses in the Southern Region. Justice Alide assured the public that the Commission would continue to press ahead with its work, despite the challenges it faces.

“We are committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation. However, we need more information to do so effectively. It’s crucial for the truth to come out, not just for the families of the victims, but for the entire nation,” he said.

National Interest and Accountability

The crash, which killed Vice-President Chilima and his entourage, has been the subject of intense public and media scrutiny. The tragedy raised important questions about the safety of Malawi’s military aircraft and the protocols followed in the country’s aviation sector.

Public interest in the inquiry remains high, with many Malawians eager for answers regarding the cause of the crash. Despite the challenges faced by the Commission in gathering information, there is still hope that more witnesses will step forward in the coming weeks.

The Commission’s efforts have underscored the importance of transparency and accountability in such high-profile investigations. As the inquiry continues, the Commission is urging all citizens with relevant knowledge to cooperate, emphasizing that the truth is in the national interest and crucial for the country’s trust in its public institutions.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!