LUANAR organizes women, students conference on health and wellness

The Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has organized a Women’s Health and Wellness conference aimed at addressing health concerns for female staff and students.

Speaking during the opening of the conference on Friday in Lilongwe, the University’s Acting College Director for Bunda Campus, Judith Kamoto said the institution want to create a conducive environment for all wonen to perform their work while they are aware of their health issues.

“Women face a lot of challenges because of health related diseases and affects how they operate at the workplace and their relations with make counterparts,” she said.

Kamoto bemoaned lack of physical exercise and eating habits that bring complications in the body resulting to Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, High Blood Pressure (BP) and others.

The conference will enable participants to test their blood sugar, BO, weight, cervical cancer screening as well as counselling.

One of the participants, Elizabeth Likhunya, a Librarian at Bunda Campus expressed gratitude with the services received on her health.

“The services are of great importance to us as women as well as to our health because we have learnt more on different health issues,” she said.

Likhunya assured of sharing the message on living a health life to the community.

