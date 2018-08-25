Chilima promises improved service delivery and ODL for Chileka

State Vice President who is also president of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), Saulos Chilima has said it a pity that Chileka area in Blantyre continues to wallow in pathetic services of water, health and electricity despite being the production area of such services.

Chilima was speaking at a stop over rally at Mankhokwe a stone throw away from Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on his way to Lilongwe by air.

“Walkers Ferry that supplies water to Limbe and surrounding area is based here in Chileka yet the people around here have no access to good drinking water.

“Nkula and Tedzani power stations which supply power to the rest of the country are based right here in Chileka yet most houses here have no power,” he lamented.

Chilima said the UTM government will prioritize electricity and water supply to the area saying charity begins at home.

He also bemoaned that the airport has remained the same since he knew it as a child.

“That has to change and so too the health situation where people from the area struggle to access health services from the small clinic that was established to service airport staff,” he said.

Chilima went in to tout his agenda for acceleration of access to secondary and higher learning saying the UTM government will go flat out with an Open Distance Learning (ODL) based education system to ensure everyone who qualifies for university is able to attend college classes without physically attending classes on campus.

“Malawi has enough fiber obric cables to support internet-based distance learning using audiovisual facilities and e-libraries.

“We will construct more universities alright but that will take time. So in the meantime ODL will be our first aid for spring up universal access to learning,” he said.

Earlier, in the morning, Chilima attended a feast day for the Archdiocese of Blantyre at Limbe Cathedral.

The function also included silver jubilees for Fathers Boniface Tamani (vicar general of the Archdiocese) and George Buleya (vice chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi).

