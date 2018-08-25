Tay Grin to drop Lubwa video single

Malawian celebrated hip-pop artist, Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalirani, has revealed his plans to release his single video entitled Lubwa in the next two weeks.

Tay Grin said the Lubwa song encourages positive thinking regardless of what negative things people may say about you.

“I am encouraging people not to be disappointed because of bad things people may say or think about them. What they should do is just be happy and concentrate on whatever they are doing in their lives,” he said.

He further said the video song will be one of the best and that he cannot afford to disappoint his fans but rather put up the best music video.

“I am more than prepared for the video, all the necessary things are in place. My fans should expect to see one of the best video music ever in country and I promise them that they will not regret in any way,” said Nyau King as popularly known in music circles.

The rapper said the Lubwa song has been shot in various places like Latitude 13 Hotel, Dzaleka and many other secret locations.

The song goes like “Angolubwalubwa mayi ake ndi minister iyeyo si finisher”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :