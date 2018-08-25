Two Mulanje robbers jailed for six years

Mulanje First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Friday sentenced Evance Nthuluwe, 20 and Jeffrey Chimkweza, 23 to six years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) upon found guilty of robbery.

The court heard that in May, 2018 unknown criminals invaded the house of Richard Mwanero at Mpiphira Village in the district where they stole various items including a TV screen, TV stand and DVD player, among others

It was heard that the criminals hacked the complainant leaving him severely injured.

The court further learnt that following the report, Police instituted investigations that led to the arrest of the two suspects.

Police charged the two with robbery contravening section 301 of the penal code.

The two pleaded not guilty and denied the charge, a development which forced the state to parade witnesses in proving the case.

In his submission, Police Prosecutor Sergeant, Kelvin Lichapa asked for a stiffer penalty to stand as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

First Grade Magistrate, Smart Maruwasa was satisfied with the evidence and sentenced two to six years IHL.

“It is in the interest of the court to mete out meaningful punishment which can restore confidence in people of their security,” he observed adding that, “The sentence has been arrived at to give the offenders a lesson and serve as a warning to others harbouring similar intentions.”

Both Nthuluwe and Chimkweza are from Magombo Village in the area of Senior Chief Mkanda in the district.

