Chilima push-up for presidential bid: ‘May 21 is day of sacrifice ’

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is also presidential candidate for UTM party in the May 21 polls on Friday conducted final campaign meetings in the Northern region, with a mass rally at Mzuzu Upper Stadium in the before thousands of supporters where, among others, remained steadfast to his campaign promises—including the creation of not less than one million jobs in his first year in office as the country’s Head of State.

Before the Mzuzu Stadium rally, Chilima also toured Likoma Island, Chintheche, Tukombo in Rumphi and Ekwendeni, where he, too, spoke to a ecstatic crowd of supporters.

Speaking in Mzuzu, Chilima thanked his fans for making the UTM grow from strength to strength in the few months it has existed since he dumped the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) last year.

“What we have achieved is something that has never happened in this country; and, we must be proud of it. May 21 will forever be remembered as UTM Day. Let’s go and vote for change and let the polling day be a day of sacrifice,” said Chilima amidst excited ululation.

The former Airtel Malawi CEO did not only remind his supporters of the party manifesto promises that include creation of one million jobs in the first year in office and improved health care but also clarified on the “duty-free window” he had mentioned days ago.

“We will introduce a duty-free week. Some are disputing this the way they disputed when we told them that we are going to create one million jobs. But leave them. They will understand after some months,” said Chilima.

According to Chilima, northern region was so dear to his heart and said was aware of the problems people in the region were facing.

“We will promote the growing of macadamia in Rumphi, coffee in Misuku, rice in Nkhata Bay and Karonga and bring forest experts in Mzimba so that timber production and management there.

“I am aware of those that were in theba [South Africa mines] but have not yet been compensated. UTM will make sure you get your compensation when we take over government on Tuesday [next week],” said Chilima.

He attracted huge applause when he promised to construct Mzuzu Airport and Mombera University in Mzimba, two projects that have stalled for years.

Said Chilima: “All problems we have will end on 21 May, and that same day, UTM will bring happiness to Malawians. We want to deal with joblessness, lack of better housing, capital for businesses, lack of medical drugs and supplies in hospitals, nepotism, corruption and quota system.

“I have been to many parts of the country, so I know the problems and what we need to do. I will not be cheated by Cabinet Ministers about the situation. I urge you all that after May 21, let’s work harder so that we rebuild the country together.”

As he ended the rally, Chilima did some push-ups, showing the cloud that he likes doing exercises and that such exercises have a positive bearing on his tedious campaign trail.

Before Chilima, Alliance for Democracy President Enock Chihana said the time has come for the country to “deal with thieves”.

Chilima, will face Peter Mutharika of DPP, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front (UDF), Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD), John Chisi of Umodzi Party and Independent Candidate Reverend Kaliya.

