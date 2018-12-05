Chilima rescue patients awaiting brain scans at Queen’s Hospital, donates K1 million

Vice President Saulos Chilima has come to the rescue of patients awaiting brain scans at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre with a donation of K1 million.

This followed a social media appeal by the head of the referral hospital’s Neurosurgical Unit, Dr Patrick Kamalo earlier in the week in which he reported the breakdown of Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine at the hospital.

MRI is a type of scan that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body.

In his appeal, Kamalo said nine patients, including children and accident victims, were stranded because they could not afford to pay for the service at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital where a plain CT brain scan costs about K81 000 and a more complicated one fetches K129 000.

“A few patients have been paying for themselves, but obviously most cannot,” said the doctor.

Moved by the situation, Chilima immediately stepped in with a donation of K1 million to meet the bills for the nine patients at Mwaiwathu.

The donation was duly acknowledged by Kamalo in a statement released on Wednesday and seen by Nyasa Times.

