Chilima salutes US for providing video conferencing equipment to Malawi reforms department

August 17, 2020 Watipaso Mzungu -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima has commended the Government of the United States of America (USA) for donating Video Conferencing equipment that the Public Sector Reforms Department through its Local Government Accountability and Performance (LGAP) Programme.

Chilima held a brief virtual conversation with the US Ambassador to Malawi, Robert Scott
Video Conferencing equipment given to Reforms Department by US

Chilima said at a time when Covid-19 is limiting us from physical interaction, such technical assistance for virtual communication is critical and highly valued.

Apparently, the Malawi Government has already started making good use of the equipment as Chilima this morning held a brief virtual conversation with the US Ambassador to Malawi, Robert Scott, during which they discussed the progress of Malawi’s Public Sector Reforms and how the US Government can continue supporting the reforms agenda in areas that require technical or financial resources.

“In general, the US government’s technical support to the Malawi government’s Reforms agenda is highly appreciated.

“The US government has also been crucial in supporting the review of the Public Service Bill which calls for appointments by merit in the public service,” said the Vice President after the virtual meeting with Scott.

He assured the envoy that the Tonse administration as led by Lazarus Chakwera is determined to implementing the reforms agenda for the benefit of ordinary Malawians through enhanced efficiency, effectiveness and professionalism in the public sector.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

4 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Kasuzga Milonga
Kasuzga Milonga
2 hours ago

In other ways the Government of the United States of America is telling you and your ministers and your officials at government departments to stop global trotting. Stop traveling up and down attending useless meetings in order to pocket allowances. Most of the meetings can be conducted virtually, you do not need to travel. If you want to shop in Europe or USA, you can also order on line. No need to travel, save tax payers money

0
Reply
ERUTU
ERUTU
2 hours ago

The gadgets should be checked for bugs

0
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chakwera delivers maiden speech at Sadc virtual summit: ‘Malawi not landlocked but landlinked’

President Lazarus Chakwera who has been in office for about two months now, gave his overview of his vision towards...

Close