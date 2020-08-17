Anyoni laid to rest: Nankhumwa touts Malawi artists’ welfare, minister Kazako agrees

Leader of opposition in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said the late Elson Soko – who played the role of Anyoni in Pamajiga radio soap opera that is aired on Malawi Broadcasting Station (MBC) – was amazingly talented with full of artistic bones in his body.

Nankhumwa was speaking at the funeral service for the late Soko at the deceased home in Machinjiri on Monday, August 17 2020.

The late radio drama guru died on Saturday at Blantyre Adventist Hospital after a long illness.

Hundreds of mourners from all walks of life attended the funeral and his burial at HHI cemetery.

Nankhumwa said he knew Soko as a workmate at the MBC over a decade ago.

“I worked as a journalist while the late Soko was our librarian. We interacted very closely with him when we wanted to research for our various news stories in the library. However, his theatre exploits in the Pamajiga radio play were simply marvelous and amazing.

“It is therefore with great sorrow that I learnt of the passing of Anyoni. He had an amazingly high sense of humour but a very humble personality. The nation has lost a very important person,” said the Leader of Opposition, who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Southern Region.

He, however, said that despite being one of the most celebrated and finest radio play actors, Soko died a poor man. The youthful politician opined time was ripe for authorities to find ways and means of ensuring artists welfare.

“Indeed, it is high time that our artists are valued in a meaningful way. For example, government and relevant stakeholders must facilitate the setting up of artists welfare scheme,” said Nankhumwa.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, who spoke on behalf of government, concurred with the Leader of Opposition on the issue of artists welfare, saying artists themselves also ought to be organized and fight for their own cause.

“We have various professional associations; those of nurses, doctors, accountants, lawyers, you name it. It’s high time that artists moved in that direction as well. As government, I can assure that many things are going to change for artists in the positive sense,” said Kazako.

He conveyed a message of condolence from President Lazarus Chakwera.

Aubrey Sumbuleta, MBC Director General, spoke on behalf of public broadcaster where the late Soko was an employee. He detailed Soko’s career history, saying it dates back to 1972.

Veteran comedian Eric Mabedi aka ‘ Jakobo’ spoke on behalf of all artists, actors and actresses. He described the late Soko a rare drama gem who had immensely contributed to the growth of the industry in Malawi.

