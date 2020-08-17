Judge Kenyatta removes Lilongwe Water Board out of Area 18 contamination case

The High Court in Lilongwe has removed the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) out of the Area 18 Water contamination case.

However, the court has maintained the case against Lilongwe City Council (LCC) and the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC).

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda on Monday made the ruling that LWB is off the case, this means that LCC and MHC are the ones to compensate the concerned Area 18 residents who dragged the three government parastatals to court over a supply of sewage-contaminated water in July 2017.

Area 18 victims, over 1,300 in total, are seeking K4 million each as compensation for being supplied the unhygienic water.

The Court on Monday ruled that Lilongwe Water Board despite being the supplier of the water, was not in the wrong, instead, it has charged the city council and Malawi Housing for being responsible for the incident following their failure to contain the sewer overflow which found its way into LWB pipes.

LCC were the ones handling the sewer system at that time while MHC are the house owners.

