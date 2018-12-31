Chilima says  2019 a ‘make or break’ year for Malawi

The year is coming to an end and Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima has wished Malawians “both in the country and in the diaspora a fulfilling 2019” stressing that the new year is a “make or break” for the southern African nation.

As the 2019 elections comes closer and closer, Chilima said in a media statement made available to Nyasa Times that Malawians have a unique opportunity to put in a responsible, serious and people-centric government.

“We in UTM believe we have presented to Malawians a political brand they can trust, that will provide the much needed leadership capable of making economically correct decisions and leadership that put people and the country first,” reads the statement in part.

On the economy, Chilima describes the year 2018 as a mixed bag where “the economy continued to grow at an embarassingly low rate; natural disasters continued to cause suffering and loss of life; cost of living continued to rise and so too was unemployment due to weak economy”.

The statement further says electricity supply was at its lowest in history and that choked industry.

“Revelations of plunder of public resources [such as] fuel-gate and misprocurement at ESCOM, the food rations scam at Malawi Police Service and many others were common in 2018,” reads the statement.

The Vice President further states that corruption, theft, weak leadership and a laissez faire attitude continued to be factors responsible for the suffering of Malawians.

Meanwhile, Chilima, whose UTM party has completely changed the political system and introducing issue based campaigning, was expected to address people at Kauma in Lilongwe on New Year’s eve.

