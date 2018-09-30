Chilima says ‘Malawi will have a new president  … it will be me’: Promises free Malaria drugs

Vice President Salous Chilima declared United Transformation Movement (UTM) will not be shaken by acts of violence and intimidation being employed by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to frustrate the movement’s agenda, saying the will of God and the people of Malawi will be the force that will propel him to election victory against all the odds.

Chilima said this when he addressed a UTM political rally at Nyambadwe primary school ground in Ndirande Townhsip on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, the Blantyre City Council refused the movement permission to hold the rally but UTM held the rally after its legal team obtained a court order against the decision.

Upbeat and energetic, Chilima faces the task of unseating his boss President Peter Mutharika after he dumped DPP in June.

Chilima said DPP time is up and the ruling party is hanging by a thread, hence resorting to primitive tactics to frustrate UTM and other politcal opponents.

” We are not shaken. Our pillar is God and the support from Malawians. You will not succeed to shake our resolve and agenda for Malawi,” he said emphatically.

He said UTM remain steadfast in its quest to redeem the country and re-build it for the benefit of all Malawians.

Chilima said Malawi was once a beautiful and admirable country, hence UTM will restore all things that once made Malawi a pride in Africa and beyond.

” But for this to happen this country needs a visionery leader who is passionate about and foccused on development,” he said.

“Next year we will have a new government and a new president … and that will be me,” said Chilima in speech spiced by humour.

Chilima also said UTM government will ensure that Malaria drugs are distributed free to all Malawians to reduce Malaria cases in the country and curb drug theft in hospitals.

He gave an example of life prolonging drugs ARVs saying there no rampant theft of these drugs because they are provided free.

The Veep also bemoaned lack of safe and portable water, good schools and helath facilities in Ndirande.

He also said most youths in Ndirande are jobless because most companies at Makata industrial area closed down due to economic hardships.

Chilima assured people of ndirande that UTM will address their plight, himself having grown up in the township hence understands the challenges in Ndirande better than any presidentail candidate.

“We are saying time and again, from one place to another, that we need to rescue this country from potential extinction.

To do so, we need to clean up the mess. We need to root out corruption and after that, we need to build strong foundation for sustainable and equitable development,” said Chilima.

He also outlined UTM agenda and vision to transform Malawi which he has been articulating in all the previous rallies UTM has held.

The UTM leader said he is advancing transformative politics that is a service to humanity and not a means of livelihood for few people in power.

“Let us save Malawi for a brighter future for all,” he said.

Chilima has earned a reputation for delivering passionate speeches spiced with humour and his signature proverbs and in Ndirande he punctuated his speech withe five of them.

Earlier, Mulanje South Member of Parliament Bon Kalindo said the huge turn out of people at UTM rallies is a clear sign that people are tired with DPP leadership and are thirsting for change.

