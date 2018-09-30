Malawi youth embraces ‘Day of Ideas’ at Lake of Stars – EU

Lake of Stars in partnership with European Union hosted a pre-event dubbed “Day of Ideas” which attracted hundreds of students and youths from different communities around Kabumba Hotel in Salima.

According to the organizers, “Day of Ideas” was set aside for young people to interact and share ideas on issues ranging from education, technology, health, environment to girl and youth empowerment.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, European Union Head of Finance in Malawi Anne Bourdilleau hailed Malawian youths for embracing “Day of Ideas” concept and being forthcoming in developmental projects being implemented in the country.

“We know Lake of Stars is bringing a lot of people. We want particularly to concentrate on young people. We want to show them how the European Union is helping people of Malawi. We have stands showcasing different projects being implemented in nutrition, agriculture, education and technology among others,” Bourdilleau explained.

She pointed out STEP and Chilungamo as some of the projects the European Union is funding in the country.

Concurring with the EU representative, Lake of Stars Director Will Jameson described “Day of Ideas” as productive.

He said: “Day of ideas is about exploring different ideas and themes around gender, technology, science and leadership. It is also a way of putting up a free event for the community around Senga Bay.

“Over 1,000 young people and students came today and we had talks and workshops. It’s a continuation of what we started in 2016 at Chinthenthe Inn and it’s something we would love to carry on in future years.”

Day of Ideas attracted students from Salima Technical College, Parachute, Yambe, MAFCO, Msalura and Maganga Community Day Secondary Schools who participated in discussions and skating.

Commenting on this year’s line-up, Jameson described it as “ground-breaking”.

He said: “I’m very proud of the programme for this year’s festival. Our ground-breaking international line up is matched by an equally exciting showing of local artists, some of whom will be making their debut at Lake of Stars. We invite everyone to come and experience all that is on offer at the festival and celebrate not just three days of culture and creativity but 15 years of Malawian arts and music!”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :