Chilima says Mutharika days in power are ‘numbered’

Vice President Saulos Chilima has said President Peter Mutharika’s days as leader are “numbered” in the countdown to May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, expressing confident that there will be leadership change through the ballot.

Chilima has said there are only about 70 days for President Mutharika to pack and leave State House as he will be booted out through the vote.

Speaking before a huge crowd at the Old Mzimba Airfield on Friday afternoon, Chilima who is also UTM Presidential candidate in the May elections said the writing is on the wall for Mutharika and his DPP party to leave.

“He has about 70 days to pack and go,” said Chilima amid ululations from his supporters.

Speaking in fluent Tumbuka, Chilima also said because Mutharika is panicking he is on political “buying” campaign of opposition leaders including some UTM members who have been approached.

“He will also want to buy you even as voters but what am urging you to do is to stay strong, there are only 70 days left and then we will have the UTM government which will make life enjoyable for everyone, ” said Chilima.

“For those who cannot resist, take the money and eat it but come May 21 you should vote for UTM because it is the only party that will give you sustainable growth in the economy and you will have a good life.

“But you can eat that money, in fact you should know its your own money which has been stolen from you,” said Chilima to the jubilant crowd.

Chilima said under the DPP, the country has really hit the bottom.

“ The people are suffering, the poor people are getting poorer every day. We have few days to change for the better with our votes,” he said.

“The power is in the hands of the masses, you the voters.”

Apart from talking development, Chilima called on people to demand development and not to allow any political leader give them anything less, for instance, providing a borehole when they rightfully deserve piped water.

“You own the development agenda, you pay taxes. You pay taxes, through soap that you buy or airtime you use in those phones. Nobody should tell you ‘without us you would be nothing’,” he said to the wild ululation of the crowd gathered.

